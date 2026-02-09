PNC Infratech consolidated net profit declines 5.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.32% to Rs 1200.68 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 5.70% to Rs 76.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.32% to Rs 1200.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1470.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1200.681470.0119.9125.76148.39197.07118.32123.5376.7581.39

