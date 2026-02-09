Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 1041.60 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 44.16% to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 1041.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1326.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1041.601326.148.519.8577.74103.9466.0793.1442.8476.72

