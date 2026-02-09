Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 44.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 21.46% to Rs 1041.60 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 44.16% to Rs 42.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.46% to Rs 1041.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1326.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1041.601326.14 -21 OPM %8.519.85 -PBDT77.74103.94 -25 PBT66.0793.14 -29 NP42.8476.72 -44
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:57 PM IST