Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 125.75 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 33.12% to Rs 9.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 125.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 115.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales125.75115.98 8 OPM %20.7620.29 -PBDT25.7926.35 -2 PBT13.0615.57 -16 NP9.2513.83 -33
