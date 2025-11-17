Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit rises 70.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 116.44 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants rose 70.74% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 116.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.44104.38 12 OPM %16.5614.67 -PBDT19.1815.42 24 PBT5.543.62 53 NP4.612.70 71
