Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 1.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.94% to Rs 9.79 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile declined 1.93% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.799.07 8 OPM %96.6399.67 -PBDT3.143.56 -12 PBT3.143.55 -12 NP7.637.78 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content