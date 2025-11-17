Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 1.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.16% to Rs 1307.68 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 1.46% to Rs 161.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 159.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.16% to Rs 1307.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1267.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1307.681267.57 3 OPM %19.8919.46 -PBDT271.86256.55 6 PBT230.55217.09 6 NP161.44159.12 1
