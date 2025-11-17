SEPC consolidated net profit rises 262.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.85% to Rs 237.42 croreNet profit of SEPC rose 262.45% to Rs 8.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.85% to Rs 237.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 170.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales237.42170.99 39 OPM %4.454.49 -PBDT12.248.19 49 PBT10.806.89 57 NP8.302.29 262
