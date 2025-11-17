MBL Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 67.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.08% to Rs 50.11 croreNet profit of MBL Infrastructure declined 67.83% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.08% to Rs 50.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.1132.95 52 OPM %-41.45-107.50 -PBDT3.15-2.06 LP PBT-9.30-16.46 43 NP7.6623.81 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content