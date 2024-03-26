Sensex (    %)
                             
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market fell lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 48342 contracts in the data reported through March 19, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 26065 net contracts with net long position falling to its lowest level since October 2022.
First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

