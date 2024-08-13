SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 22.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.24% to Rs 42.47 croreNet profit of SPL Industries declined 22.75% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.24% to Rs 42.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.4757.58 -26 OPM %4.546.86 -PBDT4.515.37 -16 PBT3.764.64 -19 NP2.583.34 -23
