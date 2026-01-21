SPML Infra allots 6.70 lakh equity shares on exercise of right on warrants
SPML Infra has allotted 6.70 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on exercise of rights attached to 6.70 lakh warrants. The shares were allotted at a price of Rs 215 per equity share of Rs 2 each on preferential basis to Niral Enterprises, a promoter group entity
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST