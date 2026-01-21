Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra allots 6.70 lakh equity shares on exercise of right on warrants

SPML Infra allots 6.70 lakh equity shares on exercise of right on warrants

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
SPML Infra has allotted 6.70 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on exercise of rights attached to 6.70 lakh warrants. The shares were allotted at a price of Rs 215 per equity share of Rs 2 each on preferential basis to Niral Enterprises, a promoter group entity

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Govt approves continuation of Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31

Govt approves continuation of Atal Pension Yojana till 2030-31

Consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers flat in Dec-25, food prices stay slippery

Consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers flat in Dec-25, food prices stay slippery

BSE SME GRE Renew Enertech enters Dalal Street on a softer note

BSE SME GRE Renew Enertech enters Dalal Street on a softer note

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Board of Pidilite Industries appoints director

Board of Pidilite Industries appoints director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance