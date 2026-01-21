Board of Pidilite Industries appoints director
At meeting held on 21 January 2026The board of Pidilite Industries at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has appointed Dr. Naushad Darius Forbes (DIN: 00630825) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company for the first term of five consecutive years with effect from 21 January 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:06 PM IST