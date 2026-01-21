Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Pidilite Industries appoints director

Board of Pidilite Industries appoints director

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 January 2026

The board of Pidilite Industries at its meeting held on 21 January 2026 has appointed Dr. Naushad Darius Forbes (DIN: 00630825) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) of the Company for the first term of five consecutive years with effect from 21 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

