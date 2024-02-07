Sensex (    %)
                        
Sprayking Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Balaji Telefilms Ltd, TRF Ltd, Sakthi Sugars Ltd and Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2024.
Sprayking Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 250.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23848 shares in the past one month.
Balaji Telefilms Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 110.31. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93601 shares in the past one month.
TRF Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 328.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17782 shares in the past one month.
Sakthi Sugars Ltd exploded 19.98% to Rs 39.87. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd spurt 19.97% to Rs 26.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

