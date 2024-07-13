Business Standard
Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 17.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 14069.14 crore
Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 17.47% to Rs 773.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 658.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 14069.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11865.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14069.1411865.44 19 OPM %8.688.73 -PBDT1246.891059.44 18 PBT1054.13897.26 17 NP773.82658.75 17
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

