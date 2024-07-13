Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 243.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra rose 243.75% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.490.64-104.08-46.880.780.220.730.170.550.16