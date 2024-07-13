Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 243.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Excel Realty N Infra rose 243.75% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.64 -23 OPM %-104.08-46.88 -PBDT0.780.22 255 PBT0.730.17 329 NP0.550.16 244
