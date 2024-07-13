5Paisa Capital Q1 PAT jumps 38% YoY in FY25

5paisa Capital reported a 38.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 14.53 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 climbed 38.12% to Rs 26.88 crore from Rs 19.46 crore recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

For Q1 FY25, EBITDA jumped 38.53% to Rs 30.2 crore as against 21.8 crore reported in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin increased to 30% in Q1 FY25 from 26% in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, the company on-boarded 2.34 lakh new clients, taking the total number of registered customers to 4.42 million.

Gourav Munjal, wholetime director & CFO, said, Q1FY25 has been an excellent quarter for the investors as both Index Nifty & Sensex touched an all-time high. In the current quarter, we focused on quality customer acquisition and optimizing cost which has resulted in us achieving the highest ever quarterly PAT of Rs. 20.1 Cr (growth of 248% Q-o-Q and 39% Y-o-Y). We will continue to focus on product development, customer experience, technology and cost optimization and are confident that the same will accelerate our revenues and profitability in the coming quarters.

The company appointed Yashpal Chopra as the chief risk officer (CRO) with effect from 13 July, 2024. He is a Master of Business Administration and BCA, BCOM. He has more than 20 years of experience in risk management and surveillance in stock broking industry. Yashpal formerly worked with Dhani Stock Limited & Indiabulls group. Currently, he is associated with 5paisa as a Head of Risk Management and Operations.

5Paisa Capital is engaged in stock broking and trading and so there were no activities in the nature of research and development involved in the business.

The scrip rose 0.13% to ends at Rs 499 on Friday, 12 July, 2024.

However, total revenue from operations jumped 20.92% year on year (YoY) to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.