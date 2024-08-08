SPS Finquest standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 2.09 croreNet profit of SPS Finquest rose 111.11% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.093.19 -34 OPM %82.7885.89 -PBDT1.712.52 -32 PBT1.702.51 -32 NP1.140.54 111
