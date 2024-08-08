SPS Finquest standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 2.09 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of SPS Finquest rose 111.11% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.093.1982.7885.891.712.521.702.511.140.54