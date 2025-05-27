Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 6.72 crore

Net Loss of Sree Jayalakshmi Autospin reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.720 0 9.000 0 OPM %-2.230 --2.890 - PBDT-0.08-0.04 -100 -0.193.22 PL PBT-0.08-0.04 -100 -0.193.21 PL NP-0.14-0.04 -250 -0.253.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

