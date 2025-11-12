Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 43.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.92% to Rs 342.61 croreNet profit of Regent Enterprises rose 43.92% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.92% to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales342.61180.40 90 OPM %1.092.41 -PBDT3.754.35 -14 PBT3.614.21 -14 NP3.672.55 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content