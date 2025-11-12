Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders rose 666.67% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.48 -63 OPM %-11.1114.58 -PBDT0.640.08 700 PBT0.640.08 700 NP0.460.06 667

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Century Plyboards rises after Q2 PAT jumps 72% to Rs 69 cr

Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon