Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Texmaco Rail Q2 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering's consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations declined 5.82% to Rs 98.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 104.21 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 1,174.96 crore (down 93.19% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 50.34 crore (up 17.20% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 37.56 crore (up 23.71% YoY).

 

During the quarter, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Its order book stood at Rs 6,367 crore as of 30 September 2025.

Also Read

Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infosys lift Sensex by 650 pts, Nifty near 25,900; IT stocks outperform

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav rejects Bihar exit polls, confident INDIA bloc will win

Nalin haley, nikki haley

Stop legal immigration, young Americans are losing jobs: Nikki Haley's son

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan

YSRCP launches protests against privatisation of medical colleges in Andhra

Commenting on the companys performance, Indrajit Mookerjee, vice chairman & executive director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, stated, Texmaco delivered a resilient performance in Q2 FY26, with revenue of Rs 1,258 crore and EBITDA of Rs 132 crore, reflecting a margin of 10.5%. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 64 crore. The quarter began with supply constraints in wagon wheelsets, which have since normalized. Export volumes were also impacted by US tariffs. For H1 FY26, revenue reached Rs 2,169 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 211 crore and PAT of Rs 93 crore. Our order intake shows strong traction across freight mobility, traction systems, and rail infrastructure.

Sudipta Mukherjee, MD of Texmaco Rail & Engineering, added, Texmaco delivered 2,334 freight cars in Q2 FY26, marking a 28.5% increase compared to Q1. Volumes in our Foundry Division stood at 8,413 MT, slightly lower due to halted exports. We have secured new orders across freight wagons and traction systems, reinforcing our focus on execution. Additionally, we are collaborating with Hmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH under the Global Capability Centre initiative to provide world-class design services for passenger mobility and locomotives, combining German engineering with Texmacos manufacturing strength.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering shed 0.26% to Rs 134.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

ASSOCHAM study says efficient single window clearances can significantly ease business for MSMEs

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

Absolute acquires license for Mumbai franchise of Indian Pickleball League

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

CPP Investments exits its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for Rs 895 cr

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Indostar Capital Finance allots 3,501 equity shares under ESOP

Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

Marathon Nextgen Realty launches Marathon Nexzone Phase III in Panvel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon