SSWL net turnover jumps 25% YoY in April 2025

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) reported a net turnover of Rs 424.11 crore for April 2025, registering a 25.39% YoY growth compared to Rs 338.22 crore posted in April 2024.

The company's gross turnover jumped 24.97% to Rs 519.02 crore in April 2025 from Rs 415.33 crore recorded in April 2024.

In value terms, the overall exports segment surged by 55% YoY, the aluminum segment gained 56% YoY, the truck segment climbed 15% YoY, the tractor segment increased 13% YoY, the passenger car segment rose 7%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment fell 7% YoY in April 2025.

In volume terms, the overall exports segment soared by 47% YoY, the aluminum segment surged 37% YoY, the truck segment jumped 15% YoY, the tractor segment increased 13% YoY, the passenger car segment advanced 9%, while the 2&3-wheeler segment tumbled 23% YoY during the review period.

 

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of the automobile industry. The firm operates in the automotive wheel segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

The companys standalone net profit shed 13.6% to Rs 51.44 crore on 3.21% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter rose 1.64% to Rs 207.40 on the BSE.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

