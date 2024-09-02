Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Private corporate sector sales up 6.9% in April-June quarter: RBI data

Private corporate sector sales up 6.9% in April-June quarter: RBI data

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Aggregate sales growth of listed private non-financial companies in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) stood at 6.9 per cent (year-on-year) compared to a growth of 2.1 per cent in the year-ago period, the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) data showed. In the last quarter (January-March) of FY24, sales growth stood at 6.9 per cent. Net profits of listed non-government non-financial companies rose 14.2 per cent, compared to 9 per cent in the year-ago period, and 6.4 per cent in Q4 FY24, the data on performance of the private corporate business sector for Q1 FY25 showed. The analysis is based on the quarterly financial results of 2,934 listed non-government non-financial companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Circle to Search

Circle to Search gets support for automatic barcode and QR codes scanning

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

LIVE: Govt has finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare, says Jairam Ramesh

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts, Nifty at 25,300; Gala Precision IPO oversubscribed 2x

Manipur

5 abandoned houses burnt in Manipur village, militants chased away: Police

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Centum Electronics share price rises 4% on bagging work order from DRDO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon