TVS Motor total sales rise 13% YoY in Aug'24

The two-wheeler maker's total sales jumped 13.23% to 391,588 units in August 2024 as compared with 345,848 units in August 2023. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14.07% with sales increasing from 332,110 units in August 2023 to 378,841 units in August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 289,073 units in August 2024, up 12.65% from 256,619 units in sold in August 2023. Motorcycles sales were at 170,486 units in August 2024, registering a growth of 11.39% as compared with Rs 153,047 units in August 2023. Scooter sales grew by 14.83% to 163,629 units in August 2024 as against 142,502 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Electric vehicles advanced 3.73% with sales increasing from 23,887 units in August 2023 to 24,779 units in August 2024.

The company's total exports grew by 14.24% with sales increasing from 87,515 units in August 2023 to 99,976 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler exports climbed 18.91% with sales increasing from 75,491 units in August 2023 to 89,768 units in August 2024.

The companys three-wheeler registered sales of 12,747 units in August 2024, down 7.21% as compared with 13,738 units in August 2023.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

TVS Motor Company reported 23.45% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 577.32 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 467.67 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.04% YoY to Rs 8,375.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Shares of TVS Motor Company shed 0.67% to Rs 2,793.40 on the BSE. The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 2,868.15 in todays intraday session.

