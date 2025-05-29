Standard Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 2764.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 305.52% to Rs 43.35 croreNet profit of Standard Capital Markets rose 2764.94% to Rs 71.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 305.52% to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.13% to Rs 27.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 144.31% to Rs 66.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.3510.69 306 66.9427.40 144 OPM %191.1976.43 -113.3184.38 - PBDT64.803.70 1651 31.8915.21 110 PBT64.303.65 1662 31.0615.03 107 NP71.912.51 2765 27.8610.71 160
