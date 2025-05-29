Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 147.47 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 17.21% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 147.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 29.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 550.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales147.47128.62 15 550.41469.80 17 OPM %8.538.65 -8.127.66 - PBDT14.0412.36 14 50.7343.21 17 PBT11.299.56 18 39.7632.60 22 NP8.317.09 17 29.4425.40 16
