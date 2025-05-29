Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 62.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 306.53 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 62.55% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 306.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 309.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.54% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1173.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1044.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales306.53309.62 -1 1173.001044.63 12 OPM %12.0222.38 -14.9111.23 - PBDT41.7690.41 -54 212.00149.11 42 PBT34.5784.03 -59 185.01123.32 50 NP25.1367.11 -63 140.9295.51 48
