Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales rise 679.47% to Rs 76.70 crore

Net Loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 45.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 679.47% to Rs 76.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales76.709.84 679 OPM %69.8091.67 -PBDT5.51-0.72 LP PBT4.96-0.88 LP NP-45.34-0.70 -6377

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare launches NODUCA™ therapy in India

Shilpa Medicare launches NODUCA™ therapy in India

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon