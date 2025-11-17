Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 679.47% to Rs 76.70 croreNet Loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 45.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 679.47% to Rs 76.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales76.709.84 679 OPM %69.8091.67 -PBDT5.51-0.72 LP PBT4.96-0.88 LP NP-45.34-0.70 -6377
