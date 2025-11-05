Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit rises 3.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 182.78 croreNet profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology rose 3.59% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 182.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales182.78165.36 11 OPM %15.6520.46 -PBDT31.5831.96 -1 PBT27.7229.34 -6 NP20.1919.49 4
