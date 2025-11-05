Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 9.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 5380.14 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India declined 9.73% to Rs 186.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 5380.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4782.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5380.144782.51 12 OPM %10.1210.25 -PBDT622.84544.57 14 PBT458.96425.92 8 NP186.66206.79 -10
