Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.84% to Rs 6.38 croreNet Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.384.53 41 OPM %-44.51-81.90 -PBDT-5.96-1.39 -329 PBT-6.65-2.06 -223 NP-6.65-2.06 -223
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content