Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Standard Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 40.84% to Rs 6.38 crore

Net Loss of Standard Industries reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.384.53 41 OPM %-44.51-81.90 -PBDT-5.96-1.39 -329 PBT-6.65-2.06 -223 NP-6.65-2.06 -223

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 268.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 268.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Naperol Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thangamayil Jewellery soars after stellar Q2 showing

Thangamayil Jewellery soars after stellar Q2 showing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon