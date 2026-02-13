Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 688.53% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.10% to Rs 3070.98 croreNet profit of Senco Gold rose 688.53% to Rs 264.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 3070.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2045.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3070.982045.98 50 OPM %13.173.91 -PBDT375.7258.71 540 PBT354.6245.63 677 NP264.0033.48 689
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST