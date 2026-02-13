Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 688.53% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.10% to Rs 3070.98 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 688.53% to Rs 264.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.10% to Rs 3070.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2045.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3070.982045.9813.173.91375.7258.71354.6245.63264.0033.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News