Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 217.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.44% to Rs 911.99 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 217.17% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 911.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 751.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales911.99751.01 21 OPM %25.0215.46 -PBDT219.85111.61 97 PBT134.6639.07 245 NP98.4531.04 217
