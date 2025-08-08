Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 26.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 249.07 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 26.42% to Rs 32.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 249.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales249.07201.01 24 OPM %18.4017.43 -PBDT46.3636.58 27 PBT43.0333.58 28 NP32.3525.59 26
