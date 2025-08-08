Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 26.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 26.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 249.07 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 26.42% to Rs 32.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 249.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales249.07201.01 24 OPM %18.4017.43 -PBDT46.3636.58 27 PBT43.0333.58 28 NP32.3525.59 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon