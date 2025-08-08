Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.46% to Rs 49.99 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 29.54% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.9944.06 13 OPM %32.7324.17 -PBDT18.8414.60 29 PBT18.8314.48 30 NP13.7710.63 30
