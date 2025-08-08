Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 790.86 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) rose 27.06% to Rs 295.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 790.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 676.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales790.86676.71 17 OPM %32.8730.96 -PBDT466.58355.09 31 PBT435.69329.39 32 NP295.92232.90 27
