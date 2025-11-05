Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.58% to Rs 2.03 croreNet loss of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 39.58% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.033.36 -40 OPM %-93.6017.26 -PBDT-1.850.70 PL PBT-2.75-0.72 -282 NP-3.2424.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content