Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 284.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 238.03 croreNet profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 284.45% to Rs 132.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 238.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 172.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales238.03172.50 38 OPM %38.8918.11 -PBDT211.2655.85 278 PBT173.3839.83 335 NP132.5234.47 284
