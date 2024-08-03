State Bank of India Board approves bond issuance up to Rs 25,000 cr

At meeting held on 03 August 2024

The Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 03 August 2024 has accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or USD by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Tier 2 Bonds, up to Rs 25,000 crore to Indian and/or overseas investors during FY25, subject to approval of Government of India, wherever required.