State Bank of India Board approves bond issuance up to Rs 25,000 cr

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 03 August 2024
The Central Board of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 03 August 2024 has accorded approval for raising funds in INR and /or USD by issue of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Tier 2 Bonds, up to Rs 25,000 crore to Indian and/or overseas investors during FY25, subject to approval of Government of India, wherever required.
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

