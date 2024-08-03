Business Standard
Zuari Agro Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.16 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 1096.65 crore
Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 1096.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1205.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1096.651205.38 -9 OPM %10.777.43 -PBDT81.4148.10 69 PBT56.2025.29 122 NP9.16-24.27 LP
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

