Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for MMRDA project worth Rs 1280.8 cr

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has emerged lowest bidder for two projects of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). These projects are detailed below:
1. Design and construction of creek bridge from Kolshet to Kalher. The company's bid price is Rs 289.60 crore.
2. Design and construction of creek bridge from Gaimukh to Payegaon. The company's bid price is Rs 991.20 crore.
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

