Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 PAT grows 9% YoY to Rs 1,341 cr

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya reported 9.48% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 201.38 crore on 8.72% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,340.95 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
India revenue stood at Rs 1,085.5 crore (up 9.7% YoY) and Cayman revenue (includes HCCI and EICL entities) was Rs 267.4 crore (up 4.8% YoY).
Consolidated EBITDA grew by 14.6% to Rs 327.4 crore in June 2024 quarter from Rs 285.8 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 24.4% in Q1 FY25 as against 23.% in Q1 FY24.
As on 30 June 2024, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and current investments was Rs 154.9 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.03 (out of which, debt worth $75 million is foreign currency denominated).
Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya, commented: The first quarter of the new fiscal year has started with a robust performance. We are pleased to report the highest-ever revenue on a quarterly basis with profitability sustained at high levels, which is on account of improvement in realizations and increased patient footfalls.
The performance improvement is supported by strong growth in business across our flagship units, other hospitals, and steady improvements in the performance of our newer hospitals. HCCI continues to deliver strong performance on both revenue and profitability for the current quarter. NHIC has delivered another strong quarter of increased patient transactions. We are confident of delivering on our expectations for the new fiscal year.
Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 18 hospitals and 3 heart centers across India along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,790 operational beds and a capacity of over 6,250 beds.

The scrip declined 1.84% to end at Rs 1,230.15 on Friday, 2 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

