State Bank of India announced that bidding for the bank's long term bond issuance of Rs 10,000 crore was conducted today in the EBP platform of NSE. The bank will allotted 10 lakh Non-convertible, Taxable, Redeemable, Unsecured, Fully Paidup Long-Term Bonds in the nature of debentures of face value Rs.1 lakh each on 11 July 2024.