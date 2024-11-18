Business Standard
State Bank of India raises Rs 10,000 cr in infrastructure bonds

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) raised Rs 10,000 crore today at a coupon rate of 7.23% through its seventh infrastructure bond issuance. The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 11,500 crore and was oversubscribed in excess of 2 times against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 85 indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds etc. The proceeds of bonds will be utilized in enhancing long term resources for funding infrastructure and affordable housing segment.

 

Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.23% payable annually for a tenor of 15 years. The instrument is rated AAA with stable outlook.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

