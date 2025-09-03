Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 3.83%, up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 3.83%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.81, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.81, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24615.6. The Sensex is at 80252.95, up 0.12%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 1.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9384.35, up 2.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.7, up 3.83% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 2.03% in last one year as compared to a 2.31% fall in NIFTY and a 4.94% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Jindal Steel Ltd spurts 4.32%

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Punjab National Bank soars 1.18%

Punjab National Bank soars 1.18%

Canara Bank spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Canara Bank spurts 1.65%, rises for third straight session

Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

Antony Waste Handling Cell announces incorporation of SPV - Kurnool Renew Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon