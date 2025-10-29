Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 3.02%

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 3.49% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 3.02% today to trade at Rs 136.3. The BSE Metal index is up 0.89% to quote at 35428.71. The index is up 7.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.4% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.14% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.92 % over last one year compared to the 5.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 3.49% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 5.58% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.67 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.95 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.2 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

