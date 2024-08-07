Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 97.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.71% to Rs 16.72 crore

Net profit of Steel City Securities rose 97.21% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.71% to Rs 16.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.16.7212.9930.5017.715.623.025.372.744.242.15