Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Steel Exchange India receives upgrade in credit ratings

Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Steel Exchange India has achieved investment-grade credit rating status, following the assignment and upgrade of its bank facilities by Infomerics Valuation and Rating as detailed below:

Non convertible debentures (Rs 198.56 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (upgrade)

Long term bank facilities term loans (Rs 150 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (assigned)

Long term bank facilities cash credit (Rs 10 crore) - IVR BBB-; Stable (upgraded)

Short term bank facilities letter of credit (Rs 40 crore) - IVR A3 (upgraded)

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

