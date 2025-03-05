Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 9 cr

Z-Tech (India) was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 525.15 after the company announced that it has received a multiple orders worth Rs 9.43 crore form different entities.The first order, valued at Rs 7.79 crore, is from Bhardwaj Unibuild for the construction of Basti Ring Road (Phase-I), which features a four-lane configuration (design length of 22.150 km) for Basti City in Uttar Pradesh, under Hybrid Annuity Mode.
Additionally, the company also received an Rs 1.64 crore order from SPS Construction India for a 6-lane cable bridge on the River Ganga, near the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna, Bihar.
Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a state-of-the-art focus on geo-technical specialized solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 442.5% to Rs 5.75 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 52.5%, totaling Rs 24.14 crore in Q3 FY25.
