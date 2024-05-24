Uno Minda consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 3794.02 croreNet profit of Uno Minda rose 58.29% to Rs 289.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 3794.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2888.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.70% to Rs 880.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 653.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 14030.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11236.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
